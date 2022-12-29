Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

Barry Croft Jr., has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for his role in the conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Whitmer. Photo by Anna Sullivan/Unsplash on Unsplash

A Delaware truck driver, Barry Croft Jr., has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer. CNBC reports that Croft was described by Judge Robert J. Jonker as the mastermind behind the plot and as a "very convincing communicator" for those open to his views.

Along with co-conspirator Adam Fox, Croft was found guilty of conspiracy charges in Grand Rapids in August, with Croft also being convicted of possession of an unregistered explosive. Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday. The two men were part of a group that planned to kidnap Governor Whitmer in response to COVID-19 restrictions and perceived threats to gun ownership. The FBI arrested 14 people in connection with the case, and Governor Whitmer was not harmed. Croft's defense attorney plans to appeal the sentence.

CNBC reports the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer, which was disrupted by the FBI before it could be carried out, has shed light on the issue of radicalized domestic terrorism in the United States. Individuals and groups with extremist ideologies have sought to create division and chaos through violent means, and Croft played a key role in this conspiracy.

In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler described Croft as the "spiritual leader" of the group, comparing his role to that of "some sheik in ISIS." He argued that Croft had fully radicalized and still held the same extremist views, with the plot being entirely his idea.

Despite this, Croft's defense attorney, Joshua Blanchard, attempted to downplay his client's involvement, claiming that Croft did not have any real authority within the group and often frustrated others because he "just kept talking."

Blanchard argued that Croft "went down a conspiracy rabbit hole" and was connected with many others who shared his views during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS reports that he sought a sentence less than life, stating that Croft was not a danger to the community and had shown remorse for his actions. However, Judge Jonker ultimately rejected these arguments and imposed the maximum sentence of 19 years in prison, highlighting the seriousness and danger of the conspiracy.

The case serves as a reminder of the threat posed by radicalized domestic terrorism and the importance of law enforcement efforts to prevent such plots from being carried out. It also highlights the need for individuals to be aware of the rhetoric they consume and the dangers of falling into conspiracy theories and extremist ideologies.

CNBC says the guilty verdicts in the case were seen as a victory for justice and a warning to those who seek to divide the country through violent means. Governor Whitmer's office declined to comment on the sentences, but in August, Governor Whitmer stated that the verdicts proved that "those who seek to divide us will be held accountable" and called such plots "a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism" that threatens "the very foundation of our republic."