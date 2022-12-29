Social Security Reform Benefiting Texans Set for Debate in New Congress

As the Social Security fund is expected to run out of money, President Biden has introduced proposals that could stop the bleeding. Photo by Scott Graham/Unsplash on Unsplash

It's not often you see Democrats and Republicans agreeing on much, but they have shown bipartisan support for Social Security reform. In 2023, Social Security recipients are set to receive a cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7 percent, the largest increase since 1981 and the fourth-largest COLA in the history of the program.

The Social Security Administration reports that the Social Act established in 1935 created the independent agency responsible for administering retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Eventually, in 1975, annual COLA adjustments were introduced. They would factor in the cost of inflation for those receiving fixed-income benefits. The SSA reports that in 2022, nearly 66 million Americans received a monthly Social Security benefit totaling over $1 trillion paid this year. The number of Americans 65 and older will increase to about 76 million by 2035.

The 2022 Trustees Report was released and says that Social Security has a $20 trillion cash deficiency through 2096. That is when it's projected that the funds will run dry. Aside from Social Security, Medicare is even in worse shape. CNN reports that the dire situation is being driven by Americans living longer and having fewer children, as well as the number of retirees increasing over the next few years.

President Biden has proposed several changes that have been supported by both parties and they include: increasing the payroll tax cap, increasing the minimum benefit, and changing how COLAs are calculated. According to University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation has estimated that an increase to the payroll tax cap would eliminate 61% of the Social Security shortfall. However, should the minium benefit be raised, it would increase the program's shortfall by 7 percent. With all these proposals introduced, a new Democrat-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House leaves many questioning if the divided Congress will end up passing any of these proposals.