Southwest Flight Cancellations Leave Travelers Stranded at Love Field

Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel dozens of flights over the holiday as the country was severely impacted by a winter storm. Photo by Briana Tozour/Unsplash on Unsplash

Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were again the home of countless frustrated travelers. Many have been trying to get home after the holidays and have been struggling to get flights back home after severe weather caused many canceled flights. One passenger, Sarah Bryant, told Fox 4: "When everything is out of control it is hectic and crazy and everyone is frustrated and angry at each other."

The Bryant family was trying to get to Cancun when their flight got canceled after they had already passed through the security checkpoint. They weren't the only ones forced to deal with these surprise cancelations. Fox 4 reports that the cancelations were in part to the effects of the massive winter storm that crippled parts of the country, causing flights to be grounded and leaving planes and crews out of position.FlightAware

FlightAware reports that over 2,500 Southwest flights were canceled on Monday. That equates to 70 percent of its total flights for Monday, and the most for any airline. Love Field saw 290 flights be canceled and 67 flights delayed. Fox 4 reports that on Sunday, Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline. Love Field passengers were forced to wait in line for hours to speak to someone at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. Lynn Montgomery is the president of the union that represents Southwest Airlines flight attendants and she spoke to Fox 4, saying the airline failed to modernize technology. Southwest Airlines issued a statement saying the disruption was unacceptable and apologized for the disruptions.