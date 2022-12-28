Uber Hit by Massive Data Breach

Earlier this month, Uber reported a massive data breach. This is not the first time a data breach impacted the drive-sharing firm. This time stemming from a compromised third-party vendor. Uber released a statement to Bleeping Computer saying: "the files are related to an incident at a third-party vendor and are unrelated to our security incident in September.” Along with corporate data, IT reports, Windows login names, email addresses and data destruction reports were leaked.

According to Bleeping Computer, the compromised data does not include customer data, but includes enough corporate information to launch targeted phishing attacks on Uber employees to gain even more sensitive data. This latest attack places employees sensitive login data at risk and threatens the organization. CEO and Co-Founder of Cyolo, Almog Apirion looked into this recent data breach and has begun assessing the issue affected Uber. Apirion told Bleeping Computer that companies can no longer blindly trust the security provisions of third-party vendors. Apirion said:

“This breach goes to show the importance of a strong incident response plan in place that is not only updated on a regular basis, but also practiced. Companies can achieve full control and visibility over the entire IT ecosystem while protecting against advanced threats by integrating modern zero-trust solutions and implementing strong authentication requirements.”

Apirion encourages businesses to keep up to date with improved security systems. Integrating a system that addresses networks, users and devices that make it even more harder for cyber criminals to access and move through a company's internal systems.

