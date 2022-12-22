Texas Walgreens and CVS Limiting Sales of Children's Medications

Both Walgreens and CVS are putting limits on certain child medications. Photo by Sachina Hobo/Unsplash on Unsplash

CVS and Walgreens have confirmed that they have begun limiting the purchases of children's pain and fever medications. CVS issued a statement to the media saying they are limiting the number of medications to only two. Bloomberg Law reports Walgreens customers are limited to six over-the-counter fever reducers. These limitations are also applied to online sales.

The sudden limitations are in response to a sudden increase in demand and supply chain issues. Over-the-counter pediatric medications are seeing constraints across the United States. CVS and Walgreens have encouraged those needing these medications, to buy in-store and check the Walgreens website for current inventory. Bloomberg Law reports that Kroger Co. limits purchases to two children's medications.

The shocking early arrival of flu cases in the United States, along with other illnesses have increased the sudden demand for over-the-counter medication. One pediatrician, Dr. Shannon Dillon, spoke to NBC News, saying they have seen a spike in the number of sick kids, compared to prior years. It's been reported that multiple hospitals across the country have detected a severe form of strep. Doctors are encouraging parents to consider other options if they can't find what they need at local pharmacies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that the number of people catching the flu is high but declined in some areas. NBC News reports that the young children have been hit hard because they were left home after the pandemic hit, making their immune systems vulnerable.

Parents are encouraged to check other Walgreens and CVS, or also look at generic brand drugs, and speak to the family doctor about finding another supply.