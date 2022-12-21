ERCOT Says Texas Power Grid Should Withstand Arctic Freeze

ERCOT has said that the state power grid can handle the upcoming freezing temperatures. Photo by John Waco Jr./Unsplash on Unsplash

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is not expecting any severe outages despite the freezing temperatures heading our way, temperatures we haven't seen since the 2021 winter storm. Fox 4 reports that managers of the power grid say that these cold temperatures are not staying around as long, and ice is not in the forecast this time around.

ERCOT believes that there will be enough capacity to handle the increased demand. ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas addressed their status during a board meeting on Tuesday saying:

"We expect that high demand period to occur on Friday morning," "There's a low probability scenario where there's very high peak load and extreme outages of generation units and extremely low wind that shows that there could be a shortfall. But again, this is a very low probability scenario."

Since the 2021 storm, there have been mandatory requirements of weatherization put in place for power plants and natural gas infrastructure. However, University of Houston Energy Fellow Ed Hirs said there's still work to do on an outdated system.Hirs told Fox 4 that the coal plants are already 50 years old and the natural gas-powered plants are around 30 years old. Texans are seeing the cost of ignoring infrastructure investment over the years.

The 2021 freeze killed over 200 people and almost crippled the power grid. Now, ERCOT's new managers believe this storm system will be different. Vegas says that they have enough supply with the reserves to handle the upcoming freezing conditions. However, he needs more resources as the grid continues to be pushed to its limits.