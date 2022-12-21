Tesla Being Accused of Illegally Firing Workers Who Criticized Elon Musk

Two employees of Tesla allege they were fired after criticizing Elon Musk. Photo by Tesla Fans Schweiz/Unsplash on Unsplash

Two California employees who submitted letters criticizing Elon Musk's conduct on Twitter and his position accused Tesla of firing them illegally. Back in May, Tesla introduced a policy mandating that all employees show up to work, a mandate that was changed in a draft letter to Tesla's top executives. One employee alleged that Musk's tweets went against Tesla's zero-tolerance harassment policy.

Fox Business reports that the two workers were laid off in June. One had just received a pay increase, the month before, while the other was told that the conversations were an attack on the company. While the two letters were not sent internally, the workers alleged they were fired because they brought up the issue.

This is just the latest time that a Musk-owned company has faced accusations of taking revenge against employees who take part in actions to improve working conditions. Fox Business reports that protected activities include employees working together to gain support for a shared cause. Previously, Musk faced allegations of sexual harassment, while eight former employees alleged they were unlawfully fired.

According to Fox Business, back in June, multiple employees of SpaceX signed a letter criticizing Musk's actions on Twitter, claiming it was a distraction to the company. Then a letter claiming that SpaceX violated its own zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment, was posted on the company's internal Microsoft Teams channel. Gwynne Shotwell, COO of Space X, alleged that it made colleagues bullied and uncomfortable. The COO alleged that the letter pressured other employees to sign something that went against their beliefs.