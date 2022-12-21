Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss

Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience. Photo by Larry Lease

North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.

What sets this experience apart from your average light show is the natural surroundings of the Botanical Garden sets the stage on which the light features shine. The third star of the show is the music and the ingenious use of darkness. Yes, darkness. This "Lightscape" is not your average neighborhood light show, instead of the average over-the-top blast of LEDs, this experience has high-lights and low-lights, moments of razzle-dazzle and moments of quiet contemplation. Some moments are whimsical and other parts are worshipful.

As I experienced this wonderful show, it evoked the different spirits of Christmas: majesty, joy, wonderment, and reverie. While it's best to leave the phone in your pocket, it's alright to take those quick selfies or reels. But when you're done, put the phone away and take it all in as a total sensory experience.

Feel that chilly air hit your face as you walk through the bluebonnet field. Sip your hot chocolate as you watch the trees change colors to Silent Night. If that doesn't draw you in, just look up at the sky-high trees that are lit up in purple or green. This experience is made up of a mile-long walk through the display. There are five highlights that I witnessed as I took in this experience.

Winter Cathedral

The winter cathedral is the star attraction, it's an 18-foot-tall, 110-foot-long cathedral that guides guests through a tunnel illuminated by countless LED lights. At first glance, it seems like the grand finale, but it's not. As you enter the winter cathedral, you can take in the sounds of Andrea Bocelli singing O Holy Night, adding to that true cathedral experience.

The Rose Garden

The Rose Garden is made up of 5,000 handmade color-changing roses with life-like leaves. The garden has been the centerpiece for many who have celebrated weddings, engagements, and birthdays. The botanical playground brings to mind a Light Brite board, I used to play with as a child.

Fire Garden

The most amazing feature of the whole "Lightscape," is a field of structures that fill the landscape with actual fire, created from countless candles, flickering in the wind. It's an emotional contemplative moment for visitors.

Bluebonnets

A field of what seems like countless bluebonnets twinkle and shine in the landscape in blue and white LED lights, while a country singer sings Merry Texas Christmas, You All.

Japanese Garden

You must not skip this at the end. The garden has been transformed into a mediative and majestic space. Trees are lit up in a variety of colors and change colors to the sounds of Silent Night, while water features dance to the sounds of Vivaldi's Four Seasons. It's an inspiring finale to an incredible holiday experience.

Lightscape is running until January 8th at the Fort Worth Botanical Garden. There are no shows on Christmas Day and January 2-3. The event is completely outdoors, so visitors should wear warm clothing and comfortable shoes. The tour took me about 1.5 hours to complete. Concessions including hot chocolate are sold at stands throughout the experience.