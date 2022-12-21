IRS Mistakenly Releases Taxpayer Data Due to Technical Glitch

The IRS has accidentally released 112,000 Taxpayers' private data. Photo by Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash on Unsplash

Back in November, the Internal Revenue Service accidentally released 112,000 taxpayer data records because of a technical issue earlier this year. Bloomberg reports that the problem was caused by a third-party contractor who was hired to handle a database.

The records leaked included the 990-T forms which included private information used by tax-exempt entities, like government agencies and retirement accounts, that are used to pay income tax on income from specific investments or is unrelated to their exempt purpose.

Bloomberg reports the Tax Exempt Organization Search made certain that the Form 990-T data that was accessible for download in September 2022, were erased and an update was set to replace them. This time, the files were uploaded instead of just adding new ones and making sure the forms were uploaded and set to be kept secret. The contractor had not removed the earlier files from the database after receiving the updated information from the IRS in November.

Bloomberg reports that the Internal Revenue Service was not aware that the files were again accessible on their site until a third party notified them. The IRS then had the contractor get rid of them immediately. This latest fiasco comes as millionaire investor Kenneth Griffin filed a suit against the IRS, alleging the agency violated his right to privacy but providing private information from his tax return to the journalism outlet Pro Publica. Bloomberg reports that Griffin is seeking $1,000 in damages for each time his tax return information was released without his approval.