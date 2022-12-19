Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in Overtime

The Cowboys lose another close one to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo by Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash on Unsplash

Rayshawn Jenkins picked off Dak Prescott and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown giving the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 win over the Cowboys in overtime on Sunday. The pass was intended for Noah Brown but failed to secure the throw and Jenkins managed to make a grab and went untouched to the end zone. Fox 4 reports this win marks the end of Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams.

Prescott was on the sidelines as the Jaguars celebrated one of their most improbable wins in franchise history. The loss marks the end to a five-game winning streak for Dallas. The surprise loss kept Dallas from securing a playoff spot. Jacksonville is looking to gain some ground in the AFC South. Jacksonville won the coin toss in overtime and had the opportunity to win with Trevor Lawrence, but the Jaguars went three-and-out, giving the Cowboys a chance to win. However, it all came down to Dak's third-down pass.

Fox 4 reports that the Jaguars scored 21 consecutive points to rally from a 27-10 deficit, then leading 31-27 in the fourth. Prescott fought back with a 13-play drive that included three third-down conversions. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 58 yards scoring once for Dallas and joined Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith as the only running back in franchise history with a rushing touchdown in seven straight games. Fox 4 reports that Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence's streak of consecutive passes without an interception has ended at 204. The Cowboys face off against Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, a key matchup in the NFC East.