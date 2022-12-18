TxDot Stepping Up Efforts to Keep Drunk Drivers Off the Road

The Texas DOT is stepping up its effort to curb drunk driving this holiday season. Photo by Takahiro Taguchi/Unsplash on Unsplash

Texas law enforcement is stepping up efforts aimed at targeting drivers under the influence as the state saw an increase in crashes caused by drunk drivers last year. WFAA reports that TxDOT says that more than 48,600 crashes during the holiday season between December 1 and January 1. Over 400 people died during that time period from crashes. TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams sent out a press release to WFAA saying:

“With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to be able to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving,”

TxDOT is calling on the public to find sober rides if they decide to drink and to never drink and drive. Williams said that spend time with family and friends, but find an alternate way home if you choose to drink. In today's world, there is plenty of options available. TxDOT is sharing stories from those impacted by a drunken driving crash to encourage others to not make the same mistake. WFAA reports that the department is hoping drivers will think twice before getting behind the wheel after hearing these stories. One of these stories is from Austin resident, Archie Griffin. Once as a college freshman he drove home drunk and crashed into someone's home.

Griffin told WFAA that within minutes after the incident, his phone was blowing up with people's parents and others saying "how could you do this, it's so irresponsible." Griffin then said:

"You go from thinking that I'm this good guy and everything is working out for me to all of a sudden, like, I'm a felon. It's a $30,000 mistake for me. It's something I still think about."