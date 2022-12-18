Walmart Debuting Drone Delivery Service in North Texas

Walmart has begun drone delivery service in parts of North Texas. Photo by Annie Spratt/Unsplash on Unsplash

Walmart is opening up drone delivery service to residents in several North Texas cities. Fox 4 reports that the retail giant launched the delivery service in partnership with DroneUp in Texas, Arizona, and Florida.

Walmart has been testing the drone service at its headquarters in Arkansas for the past year. Walmart has said they expect people to use it for emergency items, but many have used it out of convenience. Walmart has said the most requested item at an Arkansas location is Hamburger Helper. Walmart released a statement saying:

"Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that’s frankly really cool. Being on the forefront of that innovation at Walmart is something we’re proud of," "It may seem like a futuristic option, but it’s giving our customers what they’ve always wanted, and that’s time back to focus on what is most important to them."

Customers wanting to use the drone service must go to DroneDelivery.com. Fox 4 reports, that the site will require shoppers to verify their addresses before they are able to add products to shopping carts. Deliveries are made between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Shoppers, must be within a mile of the participating locations. DroneUp operators will find the safest delivery spot in your yard to drop off the order.

Fox 4 reports that Walmart will text shoppers when the delivery is on the way and that shoppers are welcome to watch outside, but should remain 10 feet away. While there is no minimum purchase price, there is a $3.99 fee for the service. Walmart gave students from Piedmont Global Academy the opportunity to watch the drone service in action, as they received a delivery of calculators and a $5,000 donation.