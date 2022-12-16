Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22

Former Mavs draft pick Tyrell Terry announced his retirement from basketball at age 22. Photo by Nick Jio/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Dallas Mavericks drafted Tyrell Terry in 2020 and now he just announced his retirement from the NBA, at the age of 22. Terry made the announcement on Instagram saying:

"Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity. Something that has guided my path since I took my first steps," "While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends…I’ve also experienced the darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me."

WFAA reports that the 22-year-old was drafted 31st overall in the second round back in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Mavericks had big things planned for the young guard, but he ended up playing only 11 games in just one season. He was eventually released in 2021 and was then picked up by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2021-2022 season. He was later waived in July of the same year. Terry did not sign with a team this season. WFAA says that Terry said he began to suffer from anxiety due to basketball saying on his Instagram:

"Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry," "This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me, and while I’m grateful for every door it has opened for me, I can’t continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with."

Terry said he is looking forward to finding himself outside of basketball.