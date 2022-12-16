Grapevine PD Warning Residents of Possible Contractor Scams Amid Tornado Cleanup

Grapevine police are warning homeowners of scammer contractors who pop up following storm weather, such as the recent tornados. Photo by Mick Haupt/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Grapevine Police Department are warning residents of scammers moving through North Texas. NBC 5 reports that some repair crews, some of who might not have the best intentions, have been knocking on doors as the area recovers from the severe storm. However, not all are up to no good, but it can be common for fraudsters to target homeowners after a storm.

Grapevine Police tweeted out an alert, making sure residents avoid becoming a victim of fraud. NBC 5 reports that the North Central Texas Better Business Bureau issues a warning after every storm. They say any storm weather can draw in some unscrupulous contractors. BBB has offered specific tips for victims.

According to NBC 5, the BBB encourages homeowners to contact their insurance companies. They may refer specific contractors. BBB also says that its website offers residents a list of trustworthy companies. Local government agencies also can give you information about registered and licensed contractors. These fraudster contractors are often called storm chasers, and they often use tactics including the "good deal," which you'll get only if you hire them on the spot. NBC 5 reminds homeowners should never feel forced to choose an unknown contractor.

Now that the storms have passed, residents often fall victim to door-to-door contractors. Homeowners are able to ask for identification as well as check their vehicle for business contact info. Homeowners are also warned about allowing someone they don't know to inspect their roof and other parts of their home. Some fraudulent contractors may actually create damage to get work.