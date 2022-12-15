Jurors Begin Deliberating in Aaron Dean Murder Trial

The jury has begun deliberations in the Aaron Dean murder trial. Photo by Anna Sullivan/Unsplash on Unsplash

Jury deliberations have begun for a former Fort Worth police officer's murder trial. Fox 4 reports that attorneys gave closing arguments and now the fate of former Officer Aaron Dean rests in the hands of a sequestered jury. Dean is charged with murder, for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson inside her mother's home in 2019. Prosecutor Dale Smith wrapped up his closing arguments by saying:

"He’s the one who ended Atatiana Jefferson’s life and he’s the reason we are here. This is a matter of accountability. Tragedy, an accident? That’s spilling your milk at breakfast. This is murder. Someone lost her life. Atatiana is no longer here through no fault of her own."

Smith called on the jurors to find Dean guilty of murdering Jefferson in 2019. Fox 4 reports that Dean and another officer were dispatched to Jefferson's Fort Worth home to investigate an open structure call, after a neighbor called in a non-emergency about doors being left open late at night. Dean had testified in his own defense, admitting to not announcing himself as Fort Worth police while checking the property in question, two vehicles, and a garage.

Fox 4 reports that Aaron Dean claimed he was justified in shooting at Jefferson's silhouette because he saw a gun aimed at him. The dispute at the center of the case was whether Dean actually saw a gun before firing or not. Smith claimed that Dean never saw the gun and didn't know what he saw and just shot. Dean is facing a sentence of five to 99 years in prison if convicted.