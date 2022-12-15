Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired Him

The mother of Athena Strand has filed a lawsuit against FedEx, Tanner Horner and the independent contractor that hired Horner. Photo by Spenser Sembrat/Unsplash on Unsplash

The father of 7-year-old Athena Strand, the young girl who was brutally murdered by a contracted FedEx driver in early December, filed a suit against the man accused of killing his daughter, FedEx, and the contractor that hired Horner. Fox 4 reports that Jacob Strand filed the suit in Wise County against the three parties. Strand is seeking over $1 million in damages, as well as a jury trial.

Strand's suit accuses FedEx and the contractor for FedEx of negligence and claims they failed to install safety policies and procedures. Big Topspin is the company that contracts with FedEx and hired Tanner Horner. Fox 4 had located the home of Big Topspin's owner, whose wife opened the door and said the company would soon release a statement.

Fox 4 reports that Horner confessed to accidentally hitting Strand with his vehicle after delivering a package at her home. The package Horner delivered was a Christmas gift for Athena Strand. Horner also ended up admitting to kidnapping and strangling Athena Strand, because he was scared she was going to tell her dad that he hit her with the van. Horner directed police to CR 4668 in Boyd, where he dumped her body in the water. The spot is now covered with pink balloons, in memory of Strand.

Fox 4 reports that Strand was found on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from her home. The lawsuit comes after Strand's mother announced she and her lawyer were conducting an independent investigation into what FedEx may be responsible for and who else may be involved. Strand's mother held a press conference saying:

"I was robbed of watching her grow up by a man that everyone was supposed to be able to trust to do one simple task, deliver Christmas packages and leave," "The joy Athena gave her family and the joy she felt at Christmas is something we will never feel with her again."

FedEx has yet to come out publicly commenting on the lawsuit.