Ticketmaster Allowing Fans Another Chance to Buy Taylor Swift Tickets

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKPDV_0jiFtXsX00
Fans have another opportunity to but tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour.Photo byOmid Armin/UnsplashonUnsplash

Millions of Taylor Swift fans missed out on the opportunity to score tickets to Swift's upcoming Eras Tour. Fox 4 new says that Ticketmaster is offering some fans a new opportunity to buy tickets. Some fans were notified via email that they have an invite to submit a ticket purchase request before Friday, Dec. 23.

These invitiations are staggered by tour dates in each city. Fox 4 reports that Ticketmaster says a email will go to fans with details on the show and tickets they want to buy. The ticket sales company will later send an email informing fans that their ticket request has been approved. When this happens, fans will then receive details on how to claim their tickets. Ticketmaster is reminding fans that all sales are finals and there are no refunds or exchanges. In order for fans not to lose money, Ticketmaster is telling them to only purchase they know they will use.

This news comes a month after the company canceled the original ticket sale, after having insufficient remaining tickets which angered fans. Several states launched investigations into the Swift ticket fiasco. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he received a lot of complaints. Pennsylvania fans are now receiving a second chance to buy tickets for those who received pre-sale codes. On his Twitter, AG Shapiro who has become Governor Shapiro said:

"After working directly with Ticketmaster on behalf of the thousands of consumers who reached out to our office, a new round of ticket opportunities will be coming to PA consumers who received a pre-sale code this month."

What Caused the Massive Ticket Sales Fiasco

As fans rushed to buy tickets during a special presale event, the website ended up crashing and left countless fans without tickets. Fox 4 reports that 2 million tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour were sold during the presale event. Ticketmaster said this was the most tickets ever sold on one day. Ticketmaster called off the sale because of a insufficient remaining ticket inventory and high demand on systems.

Ticketmaster had 1.5 million fans go through a verification process, who were then invited to purchase tickets. The other 2 million were placed on a waiting list. Ticketmaster went on Twitter to apologize saying:

"We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened."

Ticketmaster said their system was overworked by real customers and bot attacks, creating unprecedented traffic. Fox 4 reports that 15% of interactions with the site had problems, including some people losing tickets after they waited in a queue. The Eras Tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona and ends in Los Angeles Aug. 9.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Taylor Swift# Taylor Swift Eras Tour# Ticketmaster Fiasco# Ticketmaster system failure

Comments / 0

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
3823 followers

More from Larry Lease

Dallas, TX

Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22

Former Mavs draft pick Tyrell Terry announced his retirement from basketball at age 22.Photo byNick Jio/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Dallas Mavericks drafted Tyrell Terry in 2020 and now he just announced his retirement from the NBA, at the age of 22. Terry made the announcement on Instagram saying:

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine PD Warning Residents of Possible Contractor Scams Amid Tornado Cleanup

Grapevine police are warning homeowners of scammer contractors who pop up following storm weather, such as the recent tornados.Photo byMick Haupt/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Grapevine Police Department are warning residents of scammers moving through North Texas. NBC 5 reports that some repair crews, some of who might not have the best intentions, have been knocking on doors as the area recovers from the severe storm. However, not all are up to no good, but it can be common for fraudsters to target homeowners after a storm.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana Jefferson

Aaron Dean has been convicted of manslaughter, while managing to escape a murder conviction.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A Dallas jury has found former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter, in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Dean was motionless when the verdict was read. Fox 4 reports that Jefferson's family was also emotionless, although her siblings did leave the courtroom.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with Student

28-year-old Kenrick Burns was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Police have arrested a 28-year-old teacher and coach from the Grand Prairie ISD for allegedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Fox 4 reports that Kenrick Burns is being charged with improper relations between a teacher and a student.

Read full story
6 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Jurors Begin Deliberating in Aaron Dean Murder Trial

The jury has begun deliberations in the Aaron Dean murder trial.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Jury deliberations have begun for a former Fort Worth police officer's murder trial. Fox 4 reports that attorneys gave closing arguments and now the fate of former Officer Aaron Dean rests in the hands of a sequestered jury. Dean is charged with murder, for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson inside her mother's home in 2019. Prosecutor Dale Smith wrapped up his closing arguments by saying:

Read full story
Wise County, TX

Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired Him

The mother of Athena Strand has filed a lawsuit against FedEx, Tanner Horner and the independent contractor that hired Horner.Photo bySpenser Sembrat/UnsplashonUnsplash. The father of 7-year-old Athena Strand, the young girl who was brutally murdered by a contracted FedEx driver in early December, filed a suit against the man accused of killing his daughter, FedEx, and the contractor that hired Horner. Fox 4 reports that Jacob Strand filed the suit in Wise County against the three parties. Strand is seeking over $1 million in damages, as well as a jury trial.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed

Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.

Read full story
37 comments
Grapevine, TX

Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and Injuries

Severe storms swept through North Texas causing serious damage and injuries.Photo byRaychel Sanner/UnsplashonUnsplash. Storms rolled through North Texas, Tuesday morning, damaging businesses and sounding sirens as the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado watches and warnings. Dallas News reports that McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Arlington, and Fort Worth were all placed under tornado warnings. The National Weather Service detected an early morning tornado between River Oaks and Sansom Park. The tornado tore through a two-mile path across North Richland Hills, damaging around 20 homes and businesses.

Read full story
Keller, TX

Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with Guns

Keller ISD board of trustees have approved a policy that would arm volunteers on school campuses.Photo byMche Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Keller ISD School Board just approved a policy change that could lead to some employees carrying firearms on school campuses. The board of trustees says this decision is a direct response to the Uvalde school shooting.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas County, TX

Second North Texas Oath Keepers Member On Trial for Seditious Conspiracy

Another North Texas man who is a member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia is on trial this week for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Federal prosecutors are back in court working to link four more Oath Keepers defendants with Stewart Rhodes, the milita group leader who was convicted of seditious conspiracy. Fox 4 reports that Rhodes and co-defendant Kelly Meggs became the first two defendants convicted of rarely used seditious conspiracy. Three others were acquitted of seditious conspiracy but convicted on other charges.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Hockey Tournament Raising Money for 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient

The Phoenix Cup Charity Classic was started as a way to raise money for a family whose child was diagnosed with cancer.Photo byMaurice DT/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the temperatures may not make it feel like it's winter, The Houston community has launched a three-on-three hockey tournament to raise money for a good cause. WFAA reports that the Phoenix Cup Charity Classic is in its second year and was originally started as a way to raise money for a local hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021. Family and friends have stepped up at the Aerodome Ice Skating Complex, and are skating for Phoenix.

Read full story
Wise County, TX

Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena Strand

Thousands turned out for a toy drive to honor the memory of Athena Strand.Photo byRK/UnsplashonUnsplash. Hundreds of vehicles turned out to The Church at Azle with a focus on honoring Wise County 7-year-old Athena Strand. Fox 4 reports that Strand was kidnapped and murdered by FedEx delivery truck driver, Tanner Horner. Horner was delivering a package that was said to be Athena's Christmas present.

Read full story
Wise County, TX

Arrest Warrant Details How Tanner Horner Was Identified as Athena Strand's Killer

New documents reveal how the police managed to identify Athena Strand's killer.Photo byMax Flieschmann/UnsplashonUnsplash. A new round of court documents have been released this week that detailed how law enforcement was able to identify a delivery driver as the suspect behind the kidnapping and murder of Wise County child Athena Strand. NBC 5 reports that the body of Athena Strand was found on Dec. 2, just 48 hours after she disappeared from her family's home.

Read full story
23 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term Rentals

Dallas inching closer to eliminating short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods.Photo byFiltergrade/UnsplashonUnsplash. The City Plan Commission has recommended that Dallas prevent short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. The 9-4 vote will affect over 2,000 residences. Dallas News reports that no current legislation outright allows these short-term rentals, it just doesn't outlaw them.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State Championships

South Oak Cliff High School has clinched its ticket to a return to the state title game.Photo byDave Adamson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2021, South Oak Cliff made history, by becoming the first Dallas ISD school to win a state championship since 1958. It's been sixty-three years since Dallas ISD has been able to hoist a trophy. WFAA reports that South Oak Cliff defeated Argyle 14-6 during this weekend's Division II state semifinal game. Dallas News reports that SOC allowed Argyle just 188 total yards and 87 yards on the ground. SOC's red-zone defense saved the day. The South Oak Cliff Bears have now secured their spot at AT&T Stadium, making it the second time in a row. They now are facing off against Port Neches-Groves.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium Renovations

AT&T Stadium is set to receive $295 million in renovations, if approved by the league.Photo byTrac Vu/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking at ways to upgrade AT&T Stadium and only at a cost of $295 Million. The planned upgrades would allow AT&T Stadium to keep up with the constantly evolving technology in newer stadiums around the league and ensure the Cowboys have a leg up in getting the opportunity to host future Super Bowls and other major events.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Multiple Security Lapses Led to Texas Inmate's Escape

A lengthy investigation found many security lapses that allowed a convicted serial killer to escape.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A series of security lapses created the perfect opportunity that led to the escape of a Texas inmate back in May. The escape led to the deaths of five people. Fox 4 reports that Gonzalo Lopez, 46, fled a prison bus on May 12, during an escape, where he was able to break free from his restraints and cut through a secured area of the vehicle. He remained on the run for three weeks before, police shot Lopez to death on June 2.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Texas' New Upgraded Paper Tags Aimed at Eliminating Fraud Arrive Friday

The TxDOT is rolling out new paper tags on Friday.Photo byEnrique Macias/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The new paper tags come with better security features to help law enforcement crackdown on counterfeit paper tags. NBC 5 reports that the TxDMV discussed the changes during a meeting in Austin on Thursday. NBC 5 exposed how massive the fraudulent paper tag problem is.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Upcoming Texas Bill Would Ban Social Media for Kids Under 18

A Texas lawmaker is working on a bill that would ban minors from social media.Photo byAustin Distel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson from North Texas has introduced a bill that would keep children off social media. Fox 4 reports that bill HR 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes that social media is harmful for children and even compared it to the use of cigarettes before 1964. Patterson told Fox 4:

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy