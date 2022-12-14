Ticketmaster Allowing Fans Another Chance to Buy Taylor Swift Tickets

Fans have another opportunity to but tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour. Photo by Omid Armin/Unsplash on Unsplash

Millions of Taylor Swift fans missed out on the opportunity to score tickets to Swift's upcoming Eras Tour. Fox 4 new says that Ticketmaster is offering some fans a new opportunity to buy tickets. Some fans were notified via email that they have an invite to submit a ticket purchase request before Friday, Dec. 23.

These invitiations are staggered by tour dates in each city. Fox 4 reports that Ticketmaster says a email will go to fans with details on the show and tickets they want to buy. The ticket sales company will later send an email informing fans that their ticket request has been approved. When this happens, fans will then receive details on how to claim their tickets. Ticketmaster is reminding fans that all sales are finals and there are no refunds or exchanges. In order for fans not to lose money, Ticketmaster is telling them to only purchase they know they will use.

This news comes a month after the company canceled the original ticket sale, after having insufficient remaining tickets which angered fans. Several states launched investigations into the Swift ticket fiasco. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he received a lot of complaints. Pennsylvania fans are now receiving a second chance to buy tickets for those who received pre-sale codes. On his Twitter, AG Shapiro who has become Governor Shapiro said:

"After working directly with Ticketmaster on behalf of the thousands of consumers who reached out to our office, a new round of ticket opportunities will be coming to PA consumers who received a pre-sale code this month."

What Caused the Massive Ticket Sales Fiasco

As fans rushed to buy tickets during a special presale event, the website ended up crashing and left countless fans without tickets. Fox 4 reports that 2 million tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour were sold during the presale event. Ticketmaster said this was the most tickets ever sold on one day. Ticketmaster called off the sale because of a insufficient remaining ticket inventory and high demand on systems.

Ticketmaster had 1.5 million fans go through a verification process, who were then invited to purchase tickets. The other 2 million were placed on a waiting list. Ticketmaster went on Twitter to apologize saying:

"We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened."

Ticketmaster said their system was overworked by real customers and bot attacks, creating unprecedented traffic. Fox 4 reports that 15% of interactions with the site had problems, including some people losing tickets after they waited in a queue. The Eras Tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona and ends in Los Angeles Aug. 9.