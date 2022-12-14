Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed

Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed. Photo by Matthew Ansley/Unsplash on Unsplash

A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.

State District Judge Lela Mays opinion comes three years after the Court of Criminal Appeals, halted Halprin's planned execution and called on Judge Mays to review the case. Halprin had argued he didn't receive a fair trial because the judge was prejudiced against him. The final decision rests on the Court of Criminal Appeals. Dallas News reports that there is no current timetable for the final decision. Halprin was one of seven inmates, better known as the Texas Seven, who managed to escape from the John B. Connally Unit in December 2000 and murdered Irving police Officer Aubrey Hawkins during a Christmas Eve robbery.

Dallas News reports that all members received the death sentence, except for Larry Harper, who ended up killing himself before being captured. Four have been executed, but only Patrick Murphy remains on death row with Halprin. Halprin continues to deny being one of the men who shot Hawkins. Halprin had been serving a 30-year sentence for beating a child in Tarrant County.

Dallas News reports that Mays has suggested Halprin receive a new trial, but the Court of Criminal Appeals has said it needs to hear more evidence before making a final decision. Halprin is now waiting for a final decision.