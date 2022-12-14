Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and Injuries

Severe storms swept through North Texas causing serious damage and injuries. Photo by Raychel Sanner/Unsplash on Unsplash

Storms rolled through North Texas, Tuesday morning, damaging businesses and sounding sirens as the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado watches and warnings. Dallas News reports that McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Arlington, and Fort Worth were all placed under tornado warnings. The National Weather Service detected an early morning tornado between River Oaks and Sansom Park. The tornado tore through a two-mile path across North Richland Hills, damaging around 20 homes and businesses.

Five people were injured and multiple businesses were damaged in Grapevine. Dallas News says that the NWS was still conducting ground surveys to determine the presence of a tornado. All local Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools were sheltering in place, as some lost power. Grapevine Middle School students were evacuated after officials detected a natural gas odor. The storm damage also caused the closure of multiple Grapevine businesses, including Sam's Club, Walmart, and the Grapevine Mills Mall. Both Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Love Field were dealt major travel disruptions throughout the morning.

Many in the area reported a loss of power. Dallas News reports that a family-owned restaurant, Waffle Way, experienced the storm during food service. The building was evacuated after suffering a gas leak. The storm arrived and left severe damage just a month after renovations were done. Dallas News reports that tornado watches and warnings were reported by the National Weather Service early Tuesday morning. A line of storms moved through Jack and Palo Pinto counties, within an hour, two more tornado warnings were issued in Parker and Erath counties.