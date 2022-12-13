Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with Guns

Keller ISD board of trustees have approved a policy that would arm volunteers on school campuses. Photo by Mche Lee/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Keller ISD School Board just approved a policy change that could lead to some employees carrying firearms on school campuses. The board of trustees says this decision is a direct response to the Uvalde school shooting.

Fox 4 reports that the board meeting on Monday night was about approving a new policy to allow for employees who volunteer to carry firearms on campus. The board emphasized that this is arming volunteers not arming all teachers and staff. When the policy is changed, the district still has to decide what plan they would use. Fox 4 says the most talked about plan is the state of Texas' Guardian Program, which has been implemented in over 200 Texas school districts.

Fox 4 reports that some of the trustees in favor of the policy change say it provides proper training. As part of this new change, only school executives would know who's carrying as to not tip off any possible shooter. According to Fox 4, trustee Micah Young said:

"How do you not give somebody the opportunity to protect your kids in the heat of the moment when all you would like to do is pick them up and run?" " In the heat of a moment when all you can do is sit and hide and hope that you’re not next!"

Many concerns have been aired including some regarding the safety of the plan and whether armed employees would step up in an active shooter situation. According to Fox 4, a majority were against the policy change. If the change is approved, an official plan would not require a public vote.