Houston Hockey Tournament Raising Money for 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient

The Phoenix Cup Charity Classic was started as a way to raise money for a family whose child was diagnosed with cancer. Photo by Maurice DT/Unsplash on Unsplash

While the temperatures may not make it feel like it's winter, The Houston community has launched a three-on-three hockey tournament to raise money for a good cause. WFAA reports that the Phoenix Cup Charity Classic is in its second year and was originally started as a way to raise money for a local hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021. Family and friends have stepped up at the Aerodome Ice Skating Complex, and are skating for Phoenix.

This year, the event has a new recipient, Dylan, who is just six years old and was diagnosed with leukemia. Dylan's father, Steven Ortiz spoke to WFAA saying:

“It’s a hard pill to swallow when you find out your kid has cancer," "I guess the worst part about it is not being able to do anything about it.”

Phoenix told WFAA that he plans to nominate a new person to benefit each year as a way to help someone else get through tough times. He said he hopes that kids would get to feel the moment he felt, which is the moment when he gets to ring the bell, signaling him entering remission. Steve and Dylan's mother have joined this journey while working around the jobs they have. Phoenix's father Tim DeVito told WFAA that donations help those in need. It's always good to see communities coming together to help those in need especially during the holiday season and this tournament is just the latest of instances to occur in Texas.