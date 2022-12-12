Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena Strand

Thousands turned out for a toy drive to honor the memory of Athena Strand. Photo by RK/Unsplash on Unsplash

Hundreds of vehicles turned out to The Church at Azle with a focus on honoring Wise County 7-year-old Athena Strand. Fox 4 reports that Strand was kidnapped and murdered by FedEx delivery truck driver, Tanner Horner. Horner was delivering a package that was said to be Athena's Christmas present.

According to the arrest affidavit, Horner said he accidentally hit Athena with his truck and then strangled her in the back of his delivery van. A local resident, Charla Knies, said this tragic story led her to organize the motorcycle and vehicle ride fundraiser for the affected family. All vehicles registered by donating $20. Fox 4 reports that more than 1,000 vehicles took part in the ride across the community. The Strand family will receive all the proceeds. Knies told Fox 4:

"I did this in the name of Christ, because I love Jesus Christ and I wanted everybody to show their love for the family."

Along with the money, the public also dropped off plenty of toys, including Barbie dolls. Fox 4 reports that these gifts will now be donated to local angel trees to give those in need, a special holiday. Of course, those there wish they didn't have to be there and the 7-year-old was still alive and ready to celebrate Christmas with her family. As neighbors, they are ready to step in and help in any way they can and show Athena's family that Wise County is here for them. This toy drive comes just days after funeral services were held for the young Athena Strand.