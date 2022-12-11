Arrest Warrant Details How Tanner Horner Was Identified as Athena Strand's Killer

New documents reveal how the police managed to identify Athena Strand's killer. Photo by Max Flieschmann/Unsplash on Unsplash

A new round of court documents have been released this week that detailed how law enforcement was able to identify a delivery driver as the suspect behind the kidnapping and murder of Wise County child Athena Strand. NBC 5 reports that the body of Athena Strand was found on Dec. 2, just 48 hours after she disappeared from her family's home.

Police report that Tanner Horner quickly confessed to killing the girl. According to NBC 5, the arrest warrant shows that investigators learned that Big Topspin was the contracted company delivering packages for FedEx. Horner was delivering a package to Strand's home at the time of the 7-year-old's disappearance.

Big Topspin helped investigators identify which van and driver made the delivery, eventually identifying Horner as the culprit. His van was equipped with video recording capabilities, which are run by a third party. According to NBC 5, the FBI inspected the footage and saw that Horner took a young girl who closely resembled Athena in the van and was also seen talking to her in the van. Horner told investigators he accidentally hit Athena with the truck, as he was backing up, but she was not seriously injured, but panicked and then put her in the van. Horner said he attempted to break the girl's neck but that failed and instead strangled her with his bare hands because Strand was going to tell her dad about getting hit by the FedEx truck. Horner is now sitting in Wise County jail and faces a capital murder charge.