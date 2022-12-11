Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term Rentals

Dallas inching closer to eliminating short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods. Photo by Filtergrade/Unsplash on Unsplash

The City Plan Commission has recommended that Dallas prevent short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. The 9-4 vote will affect over 2,000 residences. Dallas News reports that no current legislation outright allows these short-term rentals, it just doesn't outlaw them.

The commission's recommendation now moves to the City Council for a full to decide on a true definition of short-term rentals including VRBO and Airbnb listings as lodging in city code. This would prohibit lodging in single-family residential neighborhoods. Dallas News says that short-term rentals are defined as rentals for a month or less. There are three options the council could possibly choose: updating current zoning laws to require short-term rental owners to reside in the listed home, developing registration rules and penalties for bad hosts, or possibly banning short-term rentals in residential areas.

Fort Worth and Arlington, both have banned short-term rentals in residential areas. Dallas News reports that the heated debate centers on neighborhood safety and quality of life. A city study was conducted that looked into 911 calls from short-term rentals and compared them to 911 calls from other residences. Some of these short-term rentals were discovered to be owned by large investment companies or property owners not living in the area. Dallas News reports that Dallas City Hall has been split on the issue, however, everyone wants to hold property hosts and guests more accountable. Multiple task forces, studies, and public hearings looking to find regulations for the properties in question.

Many members of the public have been vocal against these short-term rentals. The public points to examples of loud "party houses." The bottom line is reaching a decision between investment profits and the sanctity of the city. Dallas News reports that Airbnb has developed measures to limit parties this holiday season.