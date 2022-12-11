South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State Championships

South Oak Cliff High School has clinched its ticket to a return to the state title game. Photo by Dave Adamson/Unsplash on Unsplash

Back in 2021, South Oak Cliff made history, by becoming the first Dallas ISD school to win a state championship since 1958. It's been sixty-three years since Dallas ISD has been able to hoist a trophy. WFAA reports that South Oak Cliff defeated Argyle 14-6 during this weekend's Division II state semifinal game. Dallas News reports that SOC allowed Argyle just 188 total yards and 87 yards on the ground. SOC's red-zone defense saved the day. The South Oak Cliff Bears have now secured their spot at AT&T Stadium, making it the second time in a row. They now are facing off against Port Neches-Groves.

South Oak Cliff struggled at the start going 0-3 after a tough non-district series of games, losing to Duncanville, Lancaster, and DeSoto. WFAA says that the Bears have not lost since recording 12 straight wins. Now SOC has a shot to make Texas football history. A Dallas ISD football team has not won back-to-back titles since Booker T. Washington did it back in 1956-58 in the Prairie View Interscholastic League. And no Dallas ISD has never won consecutive titles.

The South Oak Cliff football team is playing for more than just its school. The culture around the school is family. Natashia Gerard, President of SOC Alumni Bear Cave told WFAA:

“We’re all very adamant about equity and fighting for what’s best, not just for the kids at South Oak Cliff, but this whole community."

The final showdown kicks off on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.