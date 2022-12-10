Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium Renovations

AT&T Stadium is set to receive $295 million in renovations, if approved by the league. Photo by Trac Vu/Unsplash on Unsplash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking at ways to upgrade AT&T Stadium and only at a cost of $295 Million. The planned upgrades would allow AT&T Stadium to keep up with the constantly evolving technology in newer stadiums around the league and ensure the Cowboys have a leg up in getting the opportunity to host future Super Bowls and other major events.

Just recently, the Dallas-Fort Worth region was named as one of 16 sites for the 2026 World Cup tournament, with matches scheduled to be played at AT&T Stadium. However, the 2026 World Cup is not the main reason for this current round of upgrades. Dallas News reports that Jones will report the renovation plan to the rest of the league during upcoming league meetings in Irving. This time Jerry Jones is not going to be paying for renovations to the stadium.

According to Dallas News, Jones and Company are asking the NFL teams for approval to withhold their normal contributions to shared gate revenue, which is allowed for teams looking to pay for upgrades.

Dallas News reports that the upgrades are not intended to alter the look of the massive 100,000-seat venue, but rather to rejuvenate premium spaces ahead of some key lease renewals and upgrade technology and back-of-house operations. The Dallas Cowboys have called AT&T Stadium home since its opening in 2009. The stadium has also been able to host several sporting events including the 2015 College Football National Championship and the 2010 NBA All-Star weekend and several other star-studded events.