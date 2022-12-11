Multiple Security Lapses Led to Texas Inmate's Escape

A lengthy investigation found many security lapses that allowed a convicted serial killer to escape. Photo by Matthew Ansley/Unsplash on Unsplash

A series of security lapses created the perfect opportunity that led to the escape of a Texas inmate back in May. The escape led to the deaths of five people. Fox 4 reports that Gonzalo Lopez, 46, fled a prison bus on May 12, during an escape, where he was able to break free from his restraints and cut through a secured area of the vehicle. He remained on the run for three weeks before, police shot Lopez to death on June 2.

Lopez drew more attention by killing 66-year-old Mark Collins and his four grandsons: Waylon Collins, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson at the family's ranch near Centerville. The internal review of the prison bus escape was conducted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice with the assistance of an outside firm that conducted an independent review.

Fox 4 reports that the reports that found correctional officers violated procedures by not properly searching him and ensuring handcuffs were secured and had not been tampered with. The report also showed that if a proper search was done, officers may have found a handcuff key that Lopez had hidden in his mouth and two metal weapons.

Fox 4 reports that on the bus, Lopez discussed his plans with inmates, when a corrections officer left them unattended. The state report says:

"Lopez asked them if they were, ‘ready to rock and roll,’ or something similar in nature, and made the comment it was their ‘lucky day.’ Lopez presented two eight-to-ten-inch metal weapons with nylon string attached and what resembled a handcuff key in his mouth."

The 46-year-old inmate was being transported for a medical appointment when he managed to escape the transport in Central Texas. After three weeks on the run, he was shot and killed in a shootout with law enforcement. Gonzago Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder. Fox 4 reports that photos that were part of the investigation showed where Lopez used his weapons to tunnel out of a gated compartment and get to the driver.