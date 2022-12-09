Upcoming Texas Bill Would Ban Social Media for Kids Under 18

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDUsc_0jcbwrI000
A Texas lawmaker is working on a bill that would ban minors from social media.Photo byAustin Distel/UnsplashonUnsplash

Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson from North Texas has introduced a bill that would keep children off social media. Fox 4 reports that bill HR 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes that social media is harmful for children and even compared it to the use of cigarettes before 1964. Patterson told Fox 4:

"Once thought to be perfectly safe for users, social media access to minors has led to remarkable rises in self-harm, suicide, and mental health issues."

Most social sites including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter currently require users to be at least 13 years old to join but have no requirement to show proof of their age. If passed, social media platforms would be required to verify a user's age with a photo ID and allow parents the ability to remove of their child's account. The photo id requirement has drawn ire from many Texans. However, Texas Public Policy Foundation CEO Greg Sindelar supports the bill and told Fox 4:

"The harms social media poses to minors are demonstrable not just in the internal research from the very social media companies that create these addictive products, but in the skyrocketing depression, anxiety, and even suicide rates we are seeing afflict children," "We are tremendously grateful for Rep. Jared Patterson’s leadership on keeping this precious population safe, and TPPF is fully supportive of prohibiting social media access to minors to prevent the perpetual harms of social media from devastating the next generation of Texans."

Fox 4 reports that Patterson represents District 106, which includes areas of Denton County. The upcoming 88th Texas Legislature will convene on Jan. 10, 2023. Rep. Patterson understands the arguments that say it could impede a teenager's first amendments rights, as well as parental rights. He explains that the playing field is not level, saying parents don't stand a chance when it comes to machine-learning algorithms on social media platforms. Rep. Patterson first started talking about this bill back in July, when he received mixed opinions on the bill.

# social media ban# social media# Texas legislation

