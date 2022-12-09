Athena Strand's Mother and Lawyers Investigating FedEx Hiring Practices

The mother of Athena Strand wants an investigation in the hiring practices of FedEx's independent drivers. Photo by Bannon Morrissy on Unsplash

The mother of Athena Strand has called for an investigation into hiring practices at FedEx, after a delivery driver kidnapped and murdered Strand. Maitlyn Gandy spoke to reporters from the Wise County Courthouse. Fox 4 reports that Athena Strand disappeared last Wednesday leading to a massive search. Her body was discovered on Friday evening, six miles away from Strand's home.

Tanner Horner, was identified as the 31-year-old delivery driver who delivered a package to Strand's home at the time she disappeared. Gandy told Fox 4 and the media on the courthouse steps:

"I was robbed of watching her grow up by a man that everyone was supposed to be able to trust. To do just one simple task: deliver a Christmas present and then leave."

According to Fox 4, the package was a gift meant for Athena for Christmas. Gandy said that screening and hiring policies must be established in order to keep monsters from wearing delivery uniforms and showing up on children's doorsteps. The Wise County Sheriff's Office previously announced that Horner confessed to the abduction of the girl and then killing her. He is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges.

Gandy's attorney Benson Vargese has said his law firm has launched a private investigation into the process that allowed Horner to be hired. Varghese told Fox 4 that they are looking at all the decisions that had to have happened before this tragedy occurred. Horner is now being held in the Wise County Jail and held on a $1.5 million bond.