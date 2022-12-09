Athena Strand's Mother and Lawyers Investigating FedEx Hiring Practices

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8zKX_0jcaJLak00
The mother of Athena Strand wants an investigation in the hiring practices of FedEx's independent drivers.Photo byBannon MorrissyonUnsplash

The mother of Athena Strand has called for an investigation into hiring practices at FedEx, after a delivery driver kidnapped and murdered Strand. Maitlyn Gandy spoke to reporters from the Wise County Courthouse. Fox 4 reports that Athena Strand disappeared last Wednesday leading to a massive search. Her body was discovered on Friday evening, six miles away from Strand's home.

Tanner Horner, was identified as the 31-year-old delivery driver who delivered a package to Strand's home at the time she disappeared. Gandy told Fox 4 and the media on the courthouse steps:

"I was robbed of watching her grow up by a man that everyone was supposed to be able to trust. To do just one simple task: deliver a Christmas present and then leave."

According to Fox 4, the package was a gift meant for Athena for Christmas. Gandy said that screening and hiring policies must be established in order to keep monsters from wearing delivery uniforms and showing up on children's doorsteps. The Wise County Sheriff's Office previously announced that Horner confessed to the abduction of the girl and then killing her. He is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges.

Gandy's attorney Benson Vargese has said his law firm has launched a private investigation into the process that allowed Horner to be hired. Varghese told Fox 4 that they are looking at all the decisions that had to have happened before this tragedy occurred. Horner is now being held in the Wise County Jail and held on a $1.5 million bond.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# FedEx# Athena Strand disappearance# FedEx independent drivers

Comments / 0

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
3676 followers

More from Larry Lease

Wise County, TX

Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena Strand

Thousands turned out for a toy drive to honor the memory of Athena Strand.Photo byRK/UnsplashonUnsplash. Hundreds of vehicles turned out to The Church at Azle with a focus on honoring Wise County 7-year-old Athena Strand. Fox 4 reports that Strand was kidnapped and murdered by FedEx delivery truck driver, Tanner Horner. Horner was delivering a package that was said to be Athena's Christmas present.

Read full story
Wise County, TX

Arrest Warrant Details How Tanner Horner Was Identified as Athena Strand's Killer

New documents reveal how the police managed to identify Athena Strand's killer.Photo byMax Flieschmann/UnsplashonUnsplash. A new round of court documents have been released this week that detailed how law enforcement was able to identify a delivery driver as the suspect behind the kidnapping and murder of Wise County child Athena Strand. NBC 5 reports that the body of Athena Strand was found on Dec. 2, just 48 hours after she disappeared from her family's home.

Read full story
20 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term Rentals

Dallas inching closer to eliminating short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods.Photo byFiltergrade/UnsplashonUnsplash. The City Plan Commission has recommended that Dallas prevent short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. The 9-4 vote will affect over 2,000 residences. Dallas News reports that no current legislation outright allows these short-term rentals, it just doesn't outlaw them.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State Championships

South Oak Cliff High School has clinched its ticket to a return to the state title game.Photo byDave Adamson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2021, South Oak Cliff made history, by becoming the first Dallas ISD school to win a state championship since 1958. It's been sixty-three years since Dallas ISD has been able to hoist a trophy. WFAA reports that South Oak Cliff defeated Argyle 14-6 during this weekend's Division II state semifinal game. Dallas News reports that SOC allowed Argyle just 188 total yards and 87 yards on the ground. SOC's red-zone defense saved the day. The South Oak Cliff Bears have now secured their spot at AT&T Stadium, making it the second time in a row. They now are facing off against Port Neches-Groves.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium Renovations

AT&T Stadium is set to receive $295 million in renovations, if approved by the league.Photo byTrac Vu/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking at ways to upgrade AT&T Stadium and only at a cost of $295 Million. The planned upgrades would allow AT&T Stadium to keep up with the constantly evolving technology in newer stadiums around the league and ensure the Cowboys have a leg up in getting the opportunity to host future Super Bowls and other major events.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Multiple Security Lapses Led to Texas Inmate's Escape

A lengthy investigation found many security lapses that allowed a convicted serial killer to escape.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A series of security lapses created the perfect opportunity that led to the escape of a Texas inmate back in May. The escape led to the deaths of five people. Fox 4 reports that Gonzalo Lopez, 46, fled a prison bus on May 12, during an escape, where he was able to break free from his restraints and cut through a secured area of the vehicle. He remained on the run for three weeks before, police shot Lopez to death on June 2.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Texas' New Upgraded Paper Tags Aimed at Eliminating Fraud Arrive Friday

The TxDOT is rolling out new paper tags on Friday.Photo byEnrique Macias/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The new paper tags come with better security features to help law enforcement crackdown on counterfeit paper tags. NBC 5 reports that the TxDMV discussed the changes during a meeting in Austin on Thursday. NBC 5 exposed how massive the fraudulent paper tag problem is.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Upcoming Texas Bill Would Ban Social Media for Kids Under 18

A Texas lawmaker is working on a bill that would ban minors from social media.Photo byAustin Distel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson from North Texas has introduced a bill that would keep children off social media. Fox 4 reports that bill HR 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes that social media is harmful for children and even compared it to the use of cigarettes before 1964. Patterson told Fox 4:

Read full story
46 comments
Arlington, TX

The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 Season

The XFL's Dallas Renegade have revealed their new uniforms for the 2023 season.Photo byRK/UnsplashonUnsplash. The XFL's Arlington Renegades begin their season in February 2023 and now we have been given a first look at the uniforms the teams will be wearing each game. WFAA reports that the XFL has designated Under Armour as the XFL's official uniform partner. The uniforms were released by Under Armour and were released on social media. XFL Owner Dwayne Johnson released a statement saying:

Read full story
Texas State

Gov. Abbot Bans TikTok for all Texas State Agencies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order for all state agencies to ban the use of TikTok.Photo bySolen Feyissa/UnsplashonUnsplash. Governor Greg Abbott has ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of the social media platform TikTok on all government-issued devices. Fox 4 reports that Gov. Abbott sent letters to Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, State Speaker Dade Phelan, and state agency leaders airing concerns about cybersecurity.

Read full story
6 comments
Dallas, TX

Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026

Dallas officials are hoping AT&T Stadium will play host to the final match of the 2026 World Cup.Photo byTrac Vu/UnsplashonUnsplash. It was previously announced that AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host one of the 2026 World Cup matches. Fox 4 reports Dallas sports leaders are touring the World Cup in Qatar in hopes that Dallas, Arlington will be center stage of the world's biggest sporting event in 2026.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In Weeks

Dallas is set to bring back electric scooters and bicycles in a matter of weeks.Photo byVarla Scooter/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dallas is gearing up to welcome back electric scooters and bikes in a matter of weeks. Fox 4 reports that the city will license three vendors with up to 500 rental vehicles each. These electric scooters and bikes were originally banned in 2020 because of safety concerns. Companies are now forced to comply with new restrictions.

Read full story
Wise County, TX

Thousands Gather for Memorial Service for 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

Thousands turned out for Athena Strand's memorial service. The 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver.Photo byLeslie Yu/UnsplashonUnsplash. Thousands came together to remember the life of 7-year-old girl Athena Strand. Strand was the 7-year-old girl that was kidnapped and murdered by a delivery driver. Fox 4 reports that Athena's mother gave her first public statement since her child was murdered. A vigil was held in Wise County on Tuesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Fort-Worth Founded Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sold for $80 Million to Parent Company of IHOP

Fort Worth-based Fuzzy's Taco Shop is being acquired by the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP.Photo byTai S Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP is expanding its Mexican food offerings on its menu. Dine Brands Global Inc announced that they are acquiring Fort Worth-based Fuzzy's Taco Shop for $80 million in cash. Dallas News reports that the California-based Dine Brands Global owns over 3,400 Applebees and IHOP restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments

USMNT Eliminated from World Cup 2022 by Netherlands

The Netherlands defeated the U.S. in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.Photo byFauzan Saari/UnsplashonUnsplash. The U.S. Men's National Team has been eliminated from the World Cup after the Netherlands beat them 3-1. It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team working to advance beyond the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. CBS DFW reports that this year's squad was the second-youngest squad in the tournament, with the Americans doing the bare minimum to make it to the knockout round. However, just like in 2010 and 2014, the United States was beaten in the knockout round.

Read full story
Lake Worth, TX

Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.

Read full story
3 comments
Wise County, TX

Law Enforcement Find Dead Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed that 7-year-old Athena Strand's body was found six miles from her home.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The search for the missing Wise County little girl, Athena Strand, came to a tragic end on Friday night. Fox 4 reports that Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed that the 7-year-old Athena Strand was found dead six miles from her home in Boyd.

Read full story

Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Read full story
Brazoria County, TX

Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing Fields

Kelli Cox's case is among those being featured as part of a new Netflix series, "Cold Case: The Texas Killing Fields."Photo byHayden Hatch/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2016, William Reece led law enforcement to a massive 7,000-yard strip of land along Highway 288 in Brazoria County, just 25 miles south of Houston. Reece claimed they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy