Gov. Abbot Bans TikTok for all Texas State Agencies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order for all state agencies to ban the use of TikTok. Photo by Solen Feyissa/Unsplash on Unsplash

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of the social media platform TikTok on all government-issued devices. Fox 4 reports that Gov. Abbott sent letters to Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, State Speaker Dade Phelan, and state agency leaders airing concerns about cybersecurity.

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., and current Chinese law mandates that companies share their data with the China Communist Party upon request. Gov. Abbott voiced his concerns that the app could be used by the Chinese government to hack into American infrastructure in the U.S. Fox 4 reports the letter said:

"TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices—including when, where, and how they conduct Internet activity—and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government," "While TikTok has claimed that it stores U.S. data within the U.S., the company admitted in a letter to Congress that China-based employees can have access to U.S. data."

Each state agency has until February 15, 2023, to make official policies on the use of TikTok on personal devices for its employees. Texas has become the latest state to issue this order. Fox 4 reports that Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have either blocked or requested to block TikTok from state government devices. The military has also prohibited the app on its devices. Fox 4 reports that TikTok representatives allege users' data are safe, while executives for the company testified under oath that the data is accessible from China.