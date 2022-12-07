Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026

Dallas officials are hoping AT&T Stadium will play host to the final match of the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Trac Vu/Unsplash on Unsplash

It was previously announced that AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host one of the 2026 World Cup matches. Fox 4 reports Dallas sports leaders are touring the World Cup in Qatar in hopes that Dallas, Arlington will be center stage of the world's biggest sporting event in 2026.

Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul has said she's hopeful AT&T Stadium will be the venue for the World Cup final match. However, she knows FIFA probably won't make that announcement until early 2024. It's also been rumored that FIFA will make an announcement on the location of the international broadcast center sometime in early 2023.

The sports commission hopes that Fair Park will be the spot where the world's media sets up for pregame and postgame coverage. Paul told Fox 4 that she and her crew have been taking a look behind the scenes and taking notes.

"It’s been awesome. We’ve had three days of the Observer Programme, the official program with FIFA. All the host cities come to Qatar to really take a look at from the international broadcast center to behind-the-scenes at the stadium to fan festival opportunities to transportation and volunteer hubs, you name it. A great experience this week and being able to hopefully bring home some lessons for us in 2026."

Local soccer fans have been told they will have the chance to be involved in some of the events. Perry has said that they are going to need thousands of volunteers and ambassadors to make this event a success. There will be events all over the DFW area that people will be able to take part in as well.