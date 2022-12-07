Thousands Gather for Memorial Service for 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

Thousands turned out for Athena Strand's memorial service. The 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver. Photo by Leslie Yu/Unsplash on Unsplash

Thousands came together to remember the life of 7-year-old girl Athena Strand. Strand was the 7-year-old girl that was kidnapped and murdered by a delivery driver. Fox 4 reports that Athena's mother gave her first public statement since her child was murdered. A vigil was held in Wise County on Tuesday.

Cottondale Baptist Church was first used as a command center for the search effort but on Tuesday became the host for the memorial of Athena. The church was awash in candlelight and pink as hundreds of supporters gathered to support the grieving family. Athena's mother thanked the volunteers and support from the community and asked people never to forget her daughter's name.

It's only been less than a week since investigators first said Athena was abducted outside her home in Wise County and eventually murdered. Athena's mother Maitlyn Gandy, traveled to North Texas after learning that her child disappeared last week. The town spent all day Tuesday, preparing for the vigil. A small pink memorial was growing outside the church. Fox 4 reports that Tanner Horner, a contract FedEx driver has been charged with murder and kidnapping and sits in the Wise County Jail.

Police say the driver was delivering a package to Athena's father's home when he abducted her around the time she was first reported missing. After two days of searching, Horner eventually confessed to murder and led police to where the body was. The arrest details are still sealed, so the public still does not know the motive yet.