Fort-Worth Founded Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sold for $80 Million to Parent Company of IHOP

Fort Worth-based Fuzzy's Taco Shop is being acquired by the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP. Photo by Tai S Captures/Unsplash on Unsplash

The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP is expanding its Mexican food offerings on its menu. Dine Brands Global Inc announced that they are acquiring Fort Worth-based Fuzzy's Taco Shop for $80 million in cash. Dallas News reports that the California-based Dine Brands Global owns over 3,400 Applebees and IHOP restaurants.

Fuzzy's was founded near the campus of Texas Christian University in 2001. Fuzzy's is a franchised quick-service chain with 138 restaurants across 18 states and currently has long-term development agreements that could double its stores. Fuzzy's was acquired by private equity firm NRD Holding Co. in 2016. Dallas News says that Fuzzy's sales are estimated to reach $230 million this year. Applebee's and IHOP reported systemwide sales last year reaching nearly $7.3 billion.

Dallas News reports that Dine Brands' sales totaled more than $850 million last year. Through nine months of 2022, were up 5% over last year to $700 million. Dine Brands CEO John Peyton released a statement to the media saying:

"Fuzzy's Taco Shop is a compelling business with a loyal customer base and a distinct identity," "It is an attractive asset with a tremendous growth trajectory and will be a complementary addition to our highly franchised portfolio."

According to Fuzzy's, investors spend around $500,000 to $1.2 million to launch after paying $40,000 as a franchise fee. Fuzzy's annual sales per restaurant are around $1.6 million, with 98% of them being franchise-operated. Dallas News reports that Fuzzy's Taco Shop was ranked 339th in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and seventh among Mexican restaurants.