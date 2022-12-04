Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand. Photo by Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash on Unsplash

Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.

According to Fox 4, Horner is an independent contractor who worked for a contractor who was contracted to deliver packages for FedEx. He was at Strand's home to deliver a package. Currently, Horner is being held in the Wise County Jail being held on a $1.5 million bond. Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed that Horner did confess to killing the girl but did not discuss it any further. According to Fox 4, Akin did not offer a motive, but Horner did not know Athena or the Strand family.

Horner does not have any prior criminal history. FedEx ended up releasing a statement to the media saying:

"Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement."

Lake Worth PD Chief J.T. Manoushagian reports that the suspect lives near Lake Worth and not in the city of Lake Worth. Fox 4 reports that Horner is a musician and previously attended Azle High School. Police are still investigating the kidnapping and murder of the little 7-year-old. Records indicated Horner lives in Fort Worth. A memorial has been scheduled for the little girl on Tuesday.