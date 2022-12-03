Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom. Photo by Mike Bowman/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.

DeGrom's signing is an indication that the team's massive spending from last year will continue this offseason. Last year, the team spent $561 million to bring in shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, outfielder Kole Calhoun, and pitcher Jon Gray into the roster. The Rangers also signed three-time World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy to take over as the new manager.

The only minor issue with DeGrom is his battle with injuries throughout his career. However, when he's healthy, he's an ace pitcher. His 2.52 career ERA puts him third all-time, behind Sandy Koufax and Clayton Kershaw. He has the highest total career strikeouts through his first 209 outings. In 2022, DeGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA through 11 games. ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan was the first to break the news and said that the deal was formalized today and DeGrom passed the physical. According to WFAA, Passan called DeGrom the most talented pitcher in the world. The Texas Rangers will host a press conference at Globe Life Field next week to introduce DeGrom.