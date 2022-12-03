Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing Fields

Kelli Cox's case is among those being featured as part of a new Netflix series, "Cold Case: The Texas Killing Fields." Photo by Hayden Hatch/Unsplash on Unsplash

Back in 2016, William Reece led law enforcement to a massive 7,000-yard strip of land along Highway 288 in Brazoria County, just 25 miles south of Houston. Reece claimed they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.

WFAA reports that authorities found remains and confirmed them to be those of Cox and Reece was charged with her murder. Cox's case is now being featured in Netflix's new series, Cold Case: The Texas Killing Fields. The focus of the documentary is a series of murders involving young women found along Interstate 45.

WFAA reports that four of the murders are still unsolved including Laura Miller, Heidi Fye, Audrey Cook, and Donna Prudhomme. The area where their bodies were discovered was called The Killing Fields. Cox's remains were not found in that area. However, Reece was responsible for two other murders, involving victims found in the South Houston area. Cox was a senior at the University of North Texas when she was last seen alive in Denon on July 15, 1997. The case remained cold until 2016, when Reece who was in jail for a separate crime, led police to her remains.

WFAA reports that Reece pleaded guilty in the case, bringing an end to Cox's family seeking justice for 20 years. He ended up being sentenced to life in prison. Reece also pleaded guilty to two other murders, both of whose cases were unsolved until Reece confessed in 2016. Reece ended up receiving the death penalty for one murder but is currently serving a life sentence in prison.