Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy

Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy. Photo by Anna Sullivan/Unsplash on Unsplash

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of Granbury was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his part in the violent plot to overturn the 2020 election results that saw Joe Biden become the next president. This is a major win for the Department of Justice which has been spending time and money to hold those responsible.

The trial took place in Washington D.C., and after three days of deliberation, the jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition. This two-month-long trial showcased the extremist group's efforts to keep Donald Trump in the White House, no matter the cost. Fox 4 reports that Rhodes' defense team believes the trial was fair but says if it was tried outside of where the Capitol Riot took place, the outcome could have been different. Washington Field Office Assistant Director Steven M. D'Antuono emailed a statement to the media saying:

"Democracy depends on the peaceful transfer of power. By attempting to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, the defendants flouted and trampled the rule of law," "This case shows that force and violence are no match for our country’s justice system."

Fox 4 reports that Rhodes did not actually enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but was alleged to have led a plot that began shortly after the 2020 election to lead an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Some of the evidence the jury saw was recordings and encrypted messages, which showed Rhodes rallying his followers to fight and warned a possible civil war. Fox 4 reports that jurors heard Rhodes spent thousands of dollars on weapons and other equipment ahead of the riot. This trial also revealed new details about Rhode's attempt to pressure Trump to fight to stay in the White House.