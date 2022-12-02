Jury Selection Continues in the Trial of Ex-Fort Worth Police Officer Charged with Murder

A former Fort-Worth police officer is on trial for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson. Photo by Anna Sullivan/Unsplash on Unsplash

Jury selection has continued in the trial of Aaron Dean. NBC 5 reports that Dean is a former ex-Fort Worth police officer charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson. Jury selection has reached three days, with the jury pool of 200 on Monday. By Thursday, the pool was cut down to around 140 people. According to NBC 5, Judge George Gallagher told the jury pool that Thursday was the most important part of the process, as jurors were able to ask questions and expand on their answers in more detail.

The prosecution questioned the jury pool for four hours. Most of the questions asked focused on attitudes and feelings toward law enforcement. NBC 5 reports that more than one potential juror was asked if they felt they would be starting the state of Texas at a disadvantage. The prosecutors led by Dale Smith said this means that being a jury member would raise the state's burden to prove Dean's guilt.

Smith told jurors that bias is not completely a bad thing. The defense, led by Bob Gill, had fewer questions but he still had over two hours of discussions. Bob Gill told the jury pool that the defense has a leg up on the case because the defendant is always innocent until proven guilty. According to NBC 5, he argued that defendants have the right to a fair trial by a jury of their peers, which can include people who are in law enforcement or support the law enforcement community. Jury selection continues on Friday.