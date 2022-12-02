Texas Amber Alert Issued for Missing 7-Year-Old Girl

An amber alert was issued for a missing 7-year-old girl that was reported missing on Wednesday night. Photo by Kenny Eliason/Unsplash on Unsplash

Texas law enforcement issued an AMBER alert as multiple agencies joined the search for a missing 7-year-old girl last seen in Wise County. Sheriff Lake Akin said that a parent reported their 7-year-old Athena Strand was missing at 6:40 p.m. after the girl disappeared from her room. Fox 4 reports that the mother searched for an hour before calling the police.

The missing girl was last seen at 5:45 p.m. in Paradise. Fox 4 reports that Strand was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets, and brown boots. She has pierced ears. The sheriff issued the AMBER Alert despite not having evidence to indicate she was abducted.

Fox 4 reports that Athena's stepmother told investigators there was an argument and later the girl was not in her room. According to Fox 4, Wise County Sheriff's Office, DPS, Texas Rangers, Fort Worth PD, Bridgeport PD, multiple fire departments, EMS, Search Rescue One, and others conducted a search of the area around County Road 3573. Law enforcement spent 24 hours searching a five-mile radius. Fox 4 reports that they have found no trace of the girl, but Wise County Sheriff Akin says they believe the child just walked away and got lost. However, the girl's aunt believes that's unlikely. The sheriff's office is calling on the public to not show up to assist with the ongoing search. Those who have seen the missing girl are asked to contact the Wise County Sheriff's Office.