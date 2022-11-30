Texan Weston McKennie and USMNT Defeats Iran 1-0 Advancing to Knockout Game against England

The U.S. Men's National Team defeated Iran and are moving on to the knockout round. Photo by Fauuzan Sauri/Unsplash on Unsplash

The U.S. Men's National Team survived another day to reach the knockout round against Iran. This highly politically driven matchup saw Christian Pulisic score the only goal and then crash into the goalkeeper. The collision sent the American star to the hospital while sending the USMNT to the next round of the World Cup.

WFAA reports that Christian contacted his teammates through FaceTime to join the celebration. The 38th-minute goal was held up and the United States defeated Iran 1-0 in their rematch to advance to the knockout round. McKennie and the U.S. team finished with five points, just two behind Team England, and will now face the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon, with a shot at reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

WFAA reports Pulisic collided with Iran's goalkeeper and ended up sprawled on the field for three minutes as he was receiving treatment from the U.S. medical staff. He attempted to continue playing but was substituted at the start of the second half with Brenden Aaronson and taken to the hospital for abdominal scans. Pulisic ended up being released from the hospital and returned to the team's hotel.

The U.S. Men's National Team ended up outshooting Iran 9-0 in the first half but didn't manage to score until Pulisic came up with the big moment. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter told the media that Pulisic felt dizzy after the collision. Raucous Iranian fans filled the stadium and despite the loss were always far louder than the red-white-and-blue fans.