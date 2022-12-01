Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking

A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking. Photo by Anna Sullivan/Unsplash on Unsplash

A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.

WFAA is reporting that Davis was arrested after an investigation by multiple police departments started investigating Dallas-based traffickers selling fentanyl-laced heroin. Back in September, Dallas police and Collin County's Sheriff's Office joined forces with a North Texas division of the Organized Drug Enforcement Task Force. Gov. Greg Abbott told WFAA praised the operation and conviction and warned others involved that they will be held responsible and face sentences similar to what Davis received.

According to WFAA, Dallas police had previously executed a search warrant on a trap house. Upon search of the trap house, they found drugs, firearms, and body armor. Davis was eventually named as a potential source of fentanyl and heroin. Law enforcement is also alleging he is responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA says that not many details were released about the overdose death.

Multiple agencies, both local and national are investigating the case including the Dallas Police Department, Collin County Sheriff's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Agency. WFAA reports that the agencies involved are still continuing their investigation into this latest drug trafficking operation in Texas. Davis now is awaiting a trial.