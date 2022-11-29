Fort Worth Star-Telegram Journalists Striking over Labor Practices

Fort Worth Star-Telegram journalists have gone on strike over labor practices by parent company McClatchy. Photo by Bank Phrom/Unsplash on Unsplash

Journalists at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram have gone on strike alleging unfair labor practices by the paper's parent company McClatchy. WFAA reports that the Fort Worth NewsGuild announced the strike, alleging McClatchy was refusing to bargain in good faith over a new contract.

WFAA reports that the Star-Telegram is the first newsroom in Texas to go on strike. The decision to strike was reached by 91% of its members. The Star-Telegram reported that several employees have gone on strike but will continue to provide coverage for its readers, including the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was charged in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

WFAA says that the NewsGuild alleges that McClatchy, who operates media outlets across 30 U.S. markets wasn't budging on issues including wages, severance, and layoffs during ongoing negotiations. The group is looking for a minimum wage of $57,500 for journalists living in Fort Worth. The NewsGuild is claiming that their parent company McClatchy countered with only a minimum wage of $45,000. The NewsGuild issued a news release saying:

"We regret that withholding our labor is a necessary tactic in the bargaining process. But after two years of limited progress, we see no other option."

The NewsGuild also sent out several tweets that McClatchy had revoked benefits and post the picketers' jobs online, to encourage others to cross the picket line. The NewsGuild said on Twitter that they are not backing down and they expect McClatchy to meet them back at the table this week.