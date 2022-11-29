The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping Equipment

The city of Dallas could soon ban the use of gas-powered landscaping tools. Photo by Jared Muller/Unsplash on Unsplash

Gasoline-powered lawnmowers and other landscaping equipment could become illegal in Dallas soon. Dallas News reports that Dallas officials are looking to phase out the use of gas-powered tools for its own departments, contractors, businesses, and residents by 2027 or 2030. The ban would mandate the use of electric-powered equipment. Before they jump right into a ban, they are hiring a consultant group to help flesh out a transition plan.

Dallas News reports that city officials don't know how much effort it will take for the average resident to switch to non-gasoline equipment or how many landscaping businesses operate in the city. The Texas Secretary of State's office does not track small businesses. Texas Secretary of State assistant director of Environmental Quality and Sustainability Office, Susan Alvarez previously told the City Council's Environment and Sustainability Committee that implementing this ban needs to be done in a meaningful way that does not adversely impact the businesses.

The City of Dallas had estimated it would cost $6.5 million to convert more than 5,000 pieces of gas-powered equipment and the cost to residents and business owners would be almost $23 million. The switch would potentially reduce emissions by 11,665 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent a year. Dallas News reports that the potential ban is facing opposition from the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association.

Dallas News reports that the city has been exploring a potential ban since 2019 and had been gaining steam last year. Similar bans have been put in place across the country, including a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in Washington D.C., because of the dust and chemicals it emits. California has become the first state to phase out all gas-powered landscaping equipment in 2021.