Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and Gunmaker

A mother of a Uvalde shooting victim is filing a lawsuit against law enforcement, Uvalde CISD and the gun manufacturer. Photo by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash on Unsplash

Sandra Torres was the mother of 10-year-old Eliahna, one of 19 children and two teachers murdered at their elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Families including the Torres have received very little closure and only a few answers about the reason for law enforcement's 77-minute wait in the school hallway instead of confronting the gunman. NBC 5 reports that Sandra Torres filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the police, Uvalde CISD, and the manufacturer of the gun used by the shooter. Torres told NBC 5:

"My baby never made it out of the school," "There's no accountability or transparency. There's nothing being done."

NBC 5 reports that the lawsuit accuses several organizations including the city, Uvalde CISD, and multiple police departments of a "complete failure" to follow proper active shooter protocols and violations of the victim's constitutional rights. Those mentioned in the lawsuit have yet to publicly comment on this suit.

According to NBC 5, Torres is getting legal assistance from the group Everytown for Gun Safety. The lawsuit also names the manufacturer of the AR-style rifle. This claim is adding to the expanding legal front-court battle over firearms. While gunmakers have been immune from lawsuits over crimes involving their products. However, Remington the maker of the weapon used in the Sandy Hook shooting was forced to pay a $73 million settlement.

NBC 5 also reports that Everytown is part of a similar lawsuit filed following a shooting attack in Highland Park, Illinois. If these lawsuits are successful, it could open gunmakers to more civil

suits as the country continues to grapple with increased gun violence. Everytown executive director Eric Tirschwell told NBC 5: "It would be an important step forward to holding gun manufacturers to account if their marketing crosses a line,"