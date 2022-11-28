Fort Worth Women Reunited With Family 51 Years after Kidnaping

A Fort Worth woman has been reunited with her family after being kidnapped 51 years ago. Photo by RK/Unsplash on Unsplash

After years of searching, a Fort Worth family has found their missing daughter after being kidnapped 51 years ago. NBC 5 reports that Melissa Highsmith was kidnapped back in 1971 by a babysitter, at only 22 months old.

More than 50 years later, Melissa's family tracked her down by using the 23andMe DNA test. They managed to find her without any law enforcement assistance or outside involvement. NBC 5 reports that back in August 1971, Melissa's mother Alta Apantenco was working and needed a babysitter. She advertised in the newspaper. She then hired a woman without meeting her in person. Melissa was handed over to a babysitter who abducted her and never was seen again.

NBC 5 reports that Melissa's mother had faced years of accusations from law enforcement that she had killed her daughter and covered up the crime. Friends and family had looked for Melissa for years and even created a Facebook page named called Finding Melissa. Melissa's sister Vanessa told NBC 5:

"Every time my mother got her hopes up. After 51 years, she didn't want to submit another DNA test. She was tired and she was hurt and guilty from carrying this all these years," "I'm thankful that we got her to agree to submit her DNA ... It is because of that, and my dad submitting, that we were able to find Melissa."

While the family has announced the discovery of their missing family member, the Fort Worth Police Department has not made any updates on the kidnapping case or confirmed Melissa's discovery.