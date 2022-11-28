Houston, TX

2.2 Million Houston Residents Given Boil Water Notice

Larry Lease

More than 2 million Houston residents were placed under a boil water notice.Photo byVlad Busuioc/UnsplashonUnsplash

The city of Houston has been placed under a boil water notice due to an early Sunday morning power outage at its East Water Purification Plant. The Houston Public Works reports that its water system serves 2.2 million customers.

Texas Tribune reports that residents have been told to boil all water used for food prep, drinking, bathing, or brushing teeth for three minutes. They also should not use water from refrigerators or ice makers. The power outage occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and caused water pressure at the plant to drop below the required minimum levels. Some residents experienced water pressure issues, but the city said those should be resolved quickly.

Governor Greg Abbott has directed state emergency resources to the city of Houston to help and is in contact with Mayor Sylvester Turner. The state is working with the city for a rapid turnaround of water sample results. According to ABC 13, Houston Water Director Yvonne Williams Forrest says she thinks it could be Tuesday morning when the notice is finally lifted. Forrest told ABC 13:

"This is not an instantaneous automatic notice. Just because the power went out, doesn't mean the power went out in the system. We had to verify that the pressure drop was real and reach out to TCEQ. There are a number of steps to take before issuing a boil water notice."

Gov. Abbott applauded TDEM and TCEQ for quickly responding to help. Texas Tribune reports that if you are experiencing water pressure issues call 311.

