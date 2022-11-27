Frontier Airlines Eliminates Customer Service Phone Line

Frontier Airlines continues to cut back on it service and has now eliminated its customer service phone number. Photo by Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash on Unsplash

Flyers looking for flight information or needing to make changes to travel plans can no longer call Frontier Airlines and reach an agent. CBS DFW reports that last week, the low-cost airline switched over to digital communications. Customers needing help or information from the airline must reach out through their social media channels, WhatsApp, or using their online chatbot. Those seeking a live agent can use the carrier's 24/7 chat tool.

Frontier Airlines spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz released a statement to CBS DFW and others saying: "We have found that most customers prefer communicating via digital channels, saying they can now receive information as "expeditiously and efficiently as possible." Frontier Airlines has gained notoriety for its cost-cutting measures including charging for advance seat assignments, and carry-on bags.

Customers trying to reach customer service through their phone number now receive the greeting which says:

"At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible. We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently as well, which is why we make it easy to find what you need at Flyfrontier.com or on our mobile app. We also have a chat service available 24/7."

Frontier competitors: Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Airlines are still using staffed call centers. Dallas News reports that the Department of Transportation is issuing $7 million in fines against multiple airlines for their delays in providing refunds since the start of the pandemic. Frontier was the only airline to be fined, they received a fine of $2.2 million from the agency.

In homes of drawing more customers, Frontier has launched an unlimited annual flight pass, at $799. However, it does come with some minor caveats, including blackout dates around the holidays. Customers also can only book flights a day in advance. CBS DFW reports that Frontier is the only carrier without a call center. Breeze Airways doesn't even have a call center phone number, they have advised their customers to reach them through Facebook Messenger, text, email or make changes to their flights through its app and website.