Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in Arkansas

A Southwest Airlines flight bound from Houston, Texas, to Columbus, Ohio, was forced to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo by Nick Morales/Unsplash on Unsplash

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to land in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday due to a passenger disturbance. CBS DFW reports that Southwest Flight 192 landed at Clinton National Airport at 3:30 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the crew declared an emergency. A Southwest Airlines spokeswoman spoke to CBS DFW describing the incident as unruly behavior from the passenger in question.

"Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid-flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight."

When the plane landed in Little Rock, the passenger was escorted off the flight. The plane was met by officers from the TSA and local law enforcement. CBS DFW reports that the FBI is investigating the incident. No more details were discussed. The identity of the suspect and charges have not been confirmed. The plane had left William P. Hobby Airport and was headed for John Glenn Columbus International Airport when it was forced to divert to Little Rock. Another individual had been taken to a local hospital for treatment. The FBI Little Rock office issued an official statement saying:

"We will work closely with the prosecutors at the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas to thoroughly investigate this incident and potentially bring federal charges."

CBS DFW reports that disruptive passenger behavior has been a major issue over the years. CBS DFW reports that in 2021, more than 5,000 incidents were reported to the FAA. Flight 192 was allowed to take off to its original destination at 6:04 p.m.