Lionel Messi Delivers Argentina a World Cup Win Against Mexico

Lionel Messi and the Argentina team defeated Mexico 2-0, bringing them one step closer to the World Cup final. Photo by Fauzan/Unsplash on Unsplash

Lionel Messi once again showed up when it mattered the most, scoring a goal as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 on Saturday, increasing the team's World Cup chances.Messi sent the goal flying into the net in the 64th minute. Dallas News reports that moments after scoring the goal, he ran toward his fans before being mobbed by his fellow teammates. He blew a kiss to the crowd. Argentina's Enzo Fernandez secured a second goal in the 87th minute.

Argentina came back fighting after a surprise loss to Saudia Arabia in their opening match. The team is currently in second place in Group C ahead of its final match against Poland on Wednesday. Dallas News reports this could be his final World Cup, which is the only title missing from his vast trophy case. Messi needs to win a World Cup to be in the conversation of the greatest-ever players which includes Pele and Maradona. Dallas News says this is Messi's eighth World Cup goal, the same number scored by Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Mardona.

Messi was having a frustrating match, as he was always covered by two defenders each time he received the ball. The momentum of the game changed completely after Messi's score, his 93rd score in international competitions, and the second of the World Cup after a penalty shot against Saudia Arabia. Dallas News reports that Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni made several changes from the Saudi Arabia game but it initially didn't really make a difference. Whatever happens, Messi will definitely go down in the history when it comes to Argentina soccer.