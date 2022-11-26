North Texan Shoppers Keep Black Friday Tradition Alive

Black Friday shopping is still drawing thousands of shoppers to North Texas stores. Photo by Cardmapr/Unsplash on Unsplash

While many have turned to online holiday shopping, the post-Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday shopping is still drawing crowds. One reason for North Texan shoppers waking up early and braving the crowds is the inflation hurting the country. North Texans flooded Best Buy, Target, and other popular stores. Shoppers are looking for the best deals.

Fox 4 reports that Best Buy in Dallas opened at 5 a.m., with many in line looking to grab a PlayStation 5. Shoppers said they would rather order it in person even if the same deal is available online. One shopper, Sean Maloy, braved the cold and spoke to Fox 4 saying:

"It's cold out. We're having a good time. There are great deals," "There's something about going in the store, picking it out, kind of beating the crowd, figuring out how you can take advantage of it, and really just finding the best deal for yourself."

Many major retailers have continued with their new post-COVID tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving. Fox 4 reports that many shoppers also did some Black Friday shopping from home. Many retailers continue to offer sharp discounts, despite cost increases. Fox 4 reports that supply chain issues have gotten better than compared to the same time last year.

Academy Sports & Outdoors, shopper Leslie Sims told Fox 4 that she doesn't usually shop on Black Friday, but needed the discounts. She said that even with just 20% off on something, it will allow her to pay her rent. The Black Friday holiday continues to be strong in North Texas.